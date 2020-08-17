PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With parents working from home and students soon learning from home, office furniture is becoming harder to come by.
In the more than 40 years Pamela Pelett has owned City Liquidators in southeast Portland, she’s never seen anything quite like this.
“People were coming from all over getting desks,” Pelett said. “I mean, we probably sold 25 desks, from the standing desks, to kid desks, to student desks.”
Pelett said with kids soon learning from home, people are rushing to create a workspace for their kids.
“And other people are just saying, I’ve worked off my dining room table for so long, I’m so sick of it, I need a real chair,” Pelett said. “I need lumbar support.”
Pelett said they only have enough desks and chairs right now because they never stopped buying them during this pandemic, when she said many other places paused.
“I think people were just shocked at how hard it was to get things up and running again,” Pelett said. “So, I think there are a lot of businesses that are frustrated because they can’t get the inventory they’re used to getting.”
Forest Grove School District leaders also heard from parents the need for office furniture. They recently cleaned out a warehouse, offering a surplus of old desks to students for free.
“I think there’s a lot that goes into learning and a lot of things that go into helping students and I think this is a piece of that puzzle that could help prepare them for their day, as they’re having to learn a new way of learning,” said David Warner, Director of Communications and Engagement for the Forest Grove School District.
As for Pelett, she’s encouraged by the recent boom in business, during a pandemic nonetheless.
“This is incredible,” Pelett said. “I mean usually, August, people are on vacation, business is a little soft. No, this is a record August for us. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Pelett said more people than ever before are also coming in for patio furniture, since they’re hanging out at home more.
