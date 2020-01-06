Officer, deputy involved in deadly officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro identified

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a deputy and an officer involved in a deadly shooting in Hillsboro last week.
Shot Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro, died at a hospital after the shooting Jan. 2 in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive.
Hillsboro police on Monday said Sgt. James Haxton from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Officer Christopher Taaca from the Hillsboro Police Department used deadly force against Hayes. Haxton is a 20-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, according to law enforcement. Taaca has served with the Hillsboro Police Department for 12 years and has been in law enforcement for 14 years.
Hayes before the shooting was armed with a rifle and a pistol and fired rounds from a condominium, according to police. The gunfire lasted about half an hour. During that time, nearby residences and vehicles were hit, but no one was hurt.
Police said Hayes eventually exited the condo and an officer-involved shooting ensued. Hayes was transported to a hospital and then pronounced dead. Police did not say if the man shot himself or if he was shot by officers.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The Washington County Major Crimes Team continues to investigate.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
I really feel for Sgt Haxton and Ofcr Taaca. The next several months will be tough on them and their families. I've been there! Hope for their best outcome.
