PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after an officer fired his weapon during an incident in northeast Portland Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Stacy Lee Apartments, located at 141 Northeast 147th Avenue, at around 11:22 p.m.
When officers arrived to the scene, they contacted several people believed to be involved in the disturbance.
According to police, an officer fired his service firearm during the contact. Police did not say why the officer fired his weapon.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police said the suspect, an adult female, involved in the domestic disturbance was taken into custody. The suspect's identity will be released after she is booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The officer involved was placed on paid administrative leave while the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney's Office investigate the incident.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
