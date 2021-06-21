BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police have released the name of the officer connected with an officer-involved shooting where one suspect later died in Beaverton.
According to the Beaverton Police Department, a patrol officer attempted to apprehend Shawn Michael Roy Montoya, 32, of Hermiston after being suspected of a residential burglary on June 16, He was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation.
Officers and the suspect engaged in a foot pursuit in Beaverton, and police said the suspect entered fenced backyards of homes near Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Alger Avenue. BPD said officers told the suspect to stop running and tried to approach him. During the chase, around 8:30 p.m., Montoya pulled out a gun and fired it, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the same time, Officer Erik Faulkner fired his gun at the suspect.
Faulkner is a 12-year-veteran of the Beaverton Police Department. He is currently on paid critical incident leave which is standard procedure following officer involved shootings.
BPD reported the suspect was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital where he later died
So, did the suspect accidently shoot himself, or was it an attempt to intentionally shoot and kill himself, and the cop reacted to the gun and fired at the same time? Ya know, it's really stupid. At 32, even if the guy's on parole and he gets popped for burglarly, and felon in possession, he's probably gonna do five years, if that. Good behavior and additional schooling, he get out at 35, and he can still turn his life around. But when one is desperate, in panic mode, and they know how bad prison is, the thought of death is more appealing than living another day in a cage. That must really sukk.
