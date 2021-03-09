COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A Castle Rock Police officer was placed on administrative leave following a shooting that occurred in Toutle, Washington, late last month.
On Feb. 28, Castle Rock Police Officer Bill Zimmerman, 32, had responded to assist in a report of a stolen van from a location in Linn County. During the incident, his patrol car was rammed by the driver identified as Dale E. Woodley Jr., 40, of Longview.
Zimmerman fired multiple shots at the driver to attempt to stop the van. Woodley and a passenger identified as Timothy R. Bean, 33, of Longview, were taken into custody.
Zimmerman suffered a fractured vertebrae and a concussion during the incident. A lengthy recovery period is expected before his return to work. He was placed on leave per department protocol, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Zimmerman was hired full-time in 2018 and had previously served as a reserve officer.
