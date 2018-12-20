LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - A police officer is La Center is recovering after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning.
Police said Officer Alec Langlois saw a suspicious vehicle on NW Timmens Road around 6:20 a.m. The vehicle had its hazard lights flashing and was pulled out beyond the stop sign. It then took a wide left hand turn onto Northwest Lacenter Road.
Officer Langlois initiated a traffic stop near NW Eagle Crest Drive and NW Lacenter Road.
According to police, the driver, identified as 55-year-old Krystal Cline, was being difficult during the stop. When Officer Langlois went back to his vehicle to run Cline's information, she backed up and turned out of the area.
Police said Cline started to turn towards Officer Langlois, who was standing in the door of his patrol vehicle, and pinned him in. Officer Langlois then jumped up on her car to get out of the way and hit his left knee on her side mirror.
Cline then took off and headed back towards La Center. Officer Langlois was down on the ground and called for backup.
Clark County deputies assisted in the search and located Cline.
Cline was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of assault with a motor vehicle and assault on an officer. She also had warrants out for her arrest.
Officer Langlois was taken to Legacy Salmon Creek for treatment of his knee injury.
Police said Officer Langlois has been with La Center Police Department for the past seven months. He was with Longview Police Department for about a year and a half before that.
