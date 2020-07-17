SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A police officer was hospitalized early Friday morning following a shooting in Salem.
Police said the officer, who is not being identified at this time, was shot while conducting an investigation near Mission Street and 17th Street.
The officer received non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital.
Police said the suspect(s) in the shooting fled the scene. Officers are currently searching for the suspect(s).
According to police, there is no threat to the public.
Further details about the incident have not been released by police.
All westbound lanes of Mission Street between 22nd Street and 17th Street will be closed while police remain on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Police also said that northbound 13th Street Southeast is blocked at Hines Street due to police activity. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Salem police TIPS line at 503-588-8477.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
This is the future democrats want for everyone.
How in the [censored] can the police make the claim that "there is no threat to public safety at this time?" Is that their marching orders from Kate Brown?
Unless they have the suspects surrounded with no way out, and everyone else in the vicinity have been evac'd, then yes..there IS a real threat to the public.
Really sick of libs and their media gummi-puppen propaganda.
