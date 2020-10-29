VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Several law enforcement agencies were on scene after officer-involved shooting in Hazel Dell Thursday night.
The investigation included a large law enforcement presence along Highway 99. Traffic was temporarily blocked between Northeast 68th Street and Northeast 72nd Street.
Agencies on on scene included Washington State Patrol, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Camas police.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene near the 6800 block of Northeast Highway 99 just before 6 p.m. The Independent Investigative Team is being headed by the Camas Police Department.
WSP confirmed that the shooting involved an officer and was on scene to help with traffic control. No additional information was immedietly available for release.
Washington State Patrol just confirmed there was an officer involved shooting in Hazel Dell but wouldn’t give any other details. Several agencies, large police presence on Hwy 99 pic.twitter.com/rcoWQNVUP2— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) October 30, 2020
