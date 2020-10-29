SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Several streets in Salem are closed Thursday morning due to police activity following a shooting.
The Salem Police Department said an officer-involved shooting occurred in the area of 17th Street Northeast and Center Street Northeast.
No further information about the shooting has been released by police at this time.
Police said 17th Street NE is closed between Chemeketa Street and State Street and Court Street NE is closed between 17th Street and 14th Street.
The public should avoid the area.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.