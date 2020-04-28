VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An officer-involved shooting occurred in Vancouver after police responded to a physical disturbance late Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the reported disturbance just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The initial incident involved two men, according to police.
Officers arrived at the scene and found one of the men on the ground. The other man had "sharpened objects," and he refused to comply with commands to drop them, according to police.
Three Vancouver officers subsequently fired at the suspect, according to investigators.
None of the officers were injured.
The condition of the suspect was not known, and no other details were expected to be released by investigators until Wednesday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.
Bystander video circulating the internet clearly shows officer firing numerous shots at him with traffic waiting directly behind the man he is shooting at. Pretty messed up to shoot with all that collateral in your line of fire.
