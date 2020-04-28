VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An officer-involved shooting occurred in Vancouver after police responded to a physical disturbance late Tuesday morning.
Vancouver police tweeted that officers responded to the reported disturbance just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Stapleton Road and Fourth Plain Boulevard.
The incident involved two males, according to police.
Officers arrived at the scene and the area was closed to traffic.
A suspect who police said had "sharpened objects" refused to comply with commands to drop them.
A shooting ensued and three police officers were involved.
None of the officers were injured and police did not say who fired a weapon.
The condition of the suspect is unknown, and no other details have been released.
This is a developing story and FOX 12 will update it as more information is learned.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
