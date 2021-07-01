POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Officers are still looking for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting in Polk County took place Thursday evening.
At 7:30 p.m., a Salem Police detective was involved in a shooting in the 5000 block of Salem-Dallas Highway (Highway 22). The involved officer was not injured.
Police said one person was taken into custody. Officers are searching for the another suspect in the area of Oak Grove Road Northwest and Salem-Dallas Highway.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to assist in the search. Police vehicles on Salem-Dallas Highway were causing some delays.
