KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Police are continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday evening involving a Vancouver police officer.
On Tuesday, authorities said there was an exchange of gunfire after a Vancouver officer tried to pull over a suspect, identified as Erkinson K. Bossy, 23, who was accused of being connected to the murder of Kayla Chapman.
Bossy drove away from officers and a pursuit ensued.
During the investigation, detectives determined that the shooting scene started on I-205 and continued onto I-84. The crime scene spanned over six miles, according to police.
Police said the I-205 freeway was partially shut down and I-84 westbound was completely shut down in order to collect evidence.
The officer who was injured was transported to an area hospital, treated, and released.
One person in the suspect’s truck was determined to have a minor injury and was treated at the hospital.
Another person involved with the suspect remains at an area hospital and is reported to be in stable, but critical condition. Police said his injuries were not from gunshot wounds.
Detectives said the investigation is on-going.
D’Anthony Williams, 19, was previously arrested Jan. 23. Police said he shot and killed Chapman during a robbery at a Kelso convenience store.
A probable cause affidavit states Williams told another person the names of his two accomplices who were in the getaway car, identifying them as “Bossy” who gave him the gun and “Nenem” who gave him the hat and bandana he used as a disguise.
Investigators say Bossy is Erkinson Bossy and Nenem is Nenemeny Ekiek, who is now charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Ekiek was arrested in Vancouver prior to the police chase and officer-involved shooting.
Court documents state Ekiek told police the three men drove to Kelso to buy drugs on Jan. 23, but they couldn’t reach the dealer, so they decided to rob a store instead.
Ekiek told police that Bossy and William said, “They did not want to make the driver to Kelso for nothing,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
If anyone witnessed or has information about this incident, we encourage them to call Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Detective Scott Broughton at (503) 823-3774.
