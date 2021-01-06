TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police officers were involved in a deadly shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night.
The shooting happened near Southwest Hall and Southwest Bonita Road, according to police.
Police said the man died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident.
Police did not released any additional information but did say there is no threat to the community at this time.
