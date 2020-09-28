PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reported hostage situation led to an officer-involved shooting in Salem.
Few details were immediately released Monday afternoon.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office did confirm that deputies responded to a possible hostage situation at a home on Juneva Place Southeast near Mahrt Avenue Southeast at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
While deputies were at the scene, shots were fired. The sheriff’s office did not immediately say who fired the shots.
No deputies were injured, but no further details were released about other people possibly being shot.
“No additional information is available at this time,” according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Due to this being an officer-involved shooting, Oregon State Police were called out to conduct an investigation.
FOX 12 will update this story as more information is released.
