PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A grand jury has ruled the use of deadly force by a police officer in southeast Portland was justified.
Portland police officer Justin Raphael shot Koben Henriksen, 51, 2019 near Southeast 103rd Drive and Stark Street. Officers responded on Dec. 3 after a caller reported a man carrying a knife in the street, law enforcement said.
Detectives said officers approached the suspect and, a short time later, shots were fired. Police said both less-lethal and lethal rounds were fired.
The grand jury determined the shooting was a lawful act of self-defense, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Raphael is a 7-year veteran with the Portland Police Bureau. Another officer, Daniel Leonard, who has been with PPB for 11 years, used less-lethal force.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
