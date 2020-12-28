CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A burglary suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Monday, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the 33000 block of Oregon Lane in the Sunset Beach area at about 1:40 p.m. The caller said a woman had walked into his unlocked home and barricaded herself in one of the rooms, CCSO said. The room contained several firearms.
Deputies tried to negotiate with the woman but were unsuccessful. According to the sheriff's office, she fired at least one round inside the home and then left through the back door and then made her way to the roof.
CCSO said the woman brandished a gun in the officer's direction, and one officer responded with deadly force. The woman died at the scene.
The sheriff's office said several county law enforcement agencies assisted with the incident but did not disclose which one was involved in the shooting. The identity of the woman will not be released until after she is positively identified.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was given.
(4) comments
Suicide by cop. They gave her exactly what she wanted. She wins.
Good Job Officers.
Hopefully she isn't black or else we'll have riots. And thank goodness it wasn't in Portland or else "I Hate the Police" Hardesty and "Spineless" Ted Wheeler would defund MORE officers!
I thought the same thing. But then again those same people could l claim that now police officers are after women. You never know how ridiculous it can get with them! God help us all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.