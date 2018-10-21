PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say an officer shot and killed a pit bull that was chasing firefighters in southeast Portland Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were responding to a trash fire on Southeast Melania Court when it happened.
Officers say the property is known to police as a “nuisance”, and as officers arrived to provide a police presence, an aggressive pit bull was chasing firefighters, forcing them to climb onto structures to avoid being bitten.
That’s when an officer fired a gun, shooting and killing the dog.
No firefighters were injured. Police say Multnomah County Animal Control responded to take custody of the dog.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
