Officer struck by impaired driver while investigating crash that injured another officer in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland police officer's patrol vehicle was hit by an impaired driver late Sunday night. During the crash investigation, police said another officer was struck by another impaired driver while interviewing witnesses on the sidewalk.

At about 11:19 p.m., an officer was driving to a call with their lights and sirens on while traveling down Northeast Sandy Boulevard when a driver leaving a parking lot attempted to cross all lanes of travel to head west on Northeast Prescott Street and crashed into the officer. Police said the officer's patrol vehicle continued down NE Sandy, hitting and knocking down a utility pole.

The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other driver, 51-year-old Bonnie L. Harvey, of Portland, was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was issued a citation for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

During the crash investigation, police said officers were talking with witness on the sidewalk in front of a driveway when an "irate" driver pulled up yelling at everyone to move and to get off of his property. According to police, the driver grew impatient and drove his car into the group of six people standing on the sidewalk, striking one officer with the car while the others were able to jump out of the way.

Police said the driver, 46-year-old Paul Daniel Dillon, of Portland, was uncooperative when officers told him he was under arrest. During a brief struggle with Dillon, a taser was used against him in order to take him into custody.

Dillon was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be recommended.

Police did not say if the officer struck by Dillon was injured or not.