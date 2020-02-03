PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A video shown in court during the Jeremy Christian murder trial Monday included his ride to the police station in a patrol car after the deadly MAX stabbings.
Prosecutors continued to present their case in day five of the trial on Monday. Christian faces murder charges for the May 2017 stabbings that killed two men and injured another.
Christian repeatedly called himself a patriot, used racial slurs and cursed continuously throughout the 30-minute video. In court, Christian nodded as he watched the video.
Officer Andrew Jenson testified that he was shocked by what Christian was saying before and after he was taken into custody, including Christian saying he wanted to go on the record that he hoped his victims were dead.
“I can rest in peace as long as they’re all dead,” Jenson said, quoting Christian.
Jenson said Christian was also spitting in the back of the patrol car and said he would defecate in the car and “taxpayers are going to have to clean this up.” Christian is shown with a “spit mask” over his head in the patrol car video.
“When I sat back down, he yelled, ‘You’re a Jew, you’re the worst piece of humanity,’” Jenson testified about Christian. “Then he said, ‘I stabbed them in the neck, I hope they die. Self-defense is illegal in Oregon?’”
Officer Edward Johnson testified about being called to the scene after the stabbings. He said he had a Taser with him and Christian asked the officer if he was going to use it, while calling the officer a racial slur.
Johnson said he was the only African-American officer at the scene at the time, as well as the only one with a Taser, so he knew Christian was addressing him.
“He told us we were going to have to shoot,” Johnson testified about what Christian said to the officers.
Johnson said he tried to use the Taser, but while one of the probes contacted Christian, the other did not. Johnson said Christian ended up throwing a knife at a patrol vehicle.
During cross examination, Johnson testified that the Taser was the only option they had at that time that was not lethal force.
Johnson testified that he did not believe Christian was mentally ill. During cross examination, Jenson testified that he didn’t know if Christian had any mental health indicators at the time of his arrest.
Christian is accused of stabbing and killing two men – Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland – on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May 2017. A third victim, Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived the attack.
The trial continues Tuesday and is expected to last through February.
