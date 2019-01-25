PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested a convicted felon while conducting a narcotics investigation in northwest Portland late Thursday morning.
Paul D. Wright, 27, was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm and money laundering.
During the investigation, officers also seized a loaded handgun and more than $9,500 in cash.
The investigation was conducted by the Portland Police Bureau’s Drug and Violence Division, which works with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
