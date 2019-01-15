PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police seized drugs, stolen motorcycles, several handguns and tens of thousands of dollars of cash while serving a search warrant at a Portland home early Friday morning.
Gresham police served the warrant at the home in the 15600 block of Southeast Caruthers Court around 3 a.m. and arrested 29-year-old Travis Merrell. Merrell was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an unrelated warrant.
While searching the home, officers discovered five handguns, seven stolen motorcycles, 12 ounces of heroin, one ounce of methamphetamine and $28,000 in cash.
Gresham police served the search warrant with assistance from the East Metro SWAT Team.
Merrell is facing charges several drug charges, as well as seven counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and theft in the first degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
