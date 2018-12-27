Officers: Confrontation at bank leads to arrests, seizure of guns near Portland police station

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A confrontation at a bank led to two arrests and the seizure of two guns near a Portland Police Bureau station, according to officers.
An officer in the parking lot of PPB’s North Precinct saw a gold Buick Century enter a parking lot marked with a “no trespassing” sign at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday.
The officer contacted the people in the car and learned they were attempting to find a person in a brown Honda Accord.
Additional officers responded to the area and located a person in a brown Honda Accord in the North Precinct parking lot.
Investigators said they learned the three people in the Buick had confronted the driver of the Honda at the U.S. Bank on the 5500 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and accused that driver of stealing an ATM card.
During the incident, police said one person in the Buick brandished a firearm.
The driver of the Honda subsequently drove to the police station.
Officers said they did not locate any stolen items in the possession of the Honda driver. A search of the Buick, however, led to the discovery of two handguns, according to police.
Two people in the Buick, 21-year-old Jarah L. Hicks and 19-year-old Countee G. Motley Jr., were arrested on charges of possession of a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.