Officers, deputies stop 70 speeding drivers during Hwy 26 enforcement operation near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Officers and deputies stopped dozens of speeding cars Wednesday morning as part of an enforcement operation on Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area.
The Hillsboro Police Department partnered with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for the speed enforcement detail.
In 2 1/2 hours, officers and deputies stopped more than 70 drivers going faster than 70 mph, including one at 85 mph.
Fifty tickets were issued during the operation.
Additionally, an unsafe commercial motor vehicle was stopped and placed out of service following an inspection.
The operation was carried out as part of an Oregon Department of Transportation grant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.