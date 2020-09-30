PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group demonstrated for several hours on Portland’s east side Tuesday night and police said they detained three people.
Protesters gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building, located in the 4700 block of Southeast Burnside Street.
The Kelly Building, a multiuse law enforcement building owned by the City of Portland, has been the site of several protests this year.
The Portland Police Bureau said a vehicle associated with the group created a hazard in the eastbound lanes of East Burnside Street just west of Southeast 47th Avenue, so officers approached the vehicle. When they did, they found several soup cans on top of the vehicle.
According to PPB, it was believed the cans were intended to be thrown at officers.
Additionally, officers found other items inside the vehicle that were “consistent with what crowd members have used during previous unlawful assemblies and riots.”
The items included shields, helmets, gas masks, CO2 cans, and paintball guns.
The owner of the vehicle was asked to move to stop it from being a traffic hazard. Police said the owner refused and the vehicle was cited and towed.
PPB said a second vehicle associated with the group was stopped for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officers learned the driver did not have insurance. In this vehicle, more items consistently used at unlawful assemblies and riots were located. The vehicle was towed for not being insured.
According to PPB, the demonstrators remained outside the Kelly Building for several hours. The group was told over loudspeaker to not enter the property.
A group has been pushed back by @PortlandPolice and the LRAD is telling the group that officers are disengaging and to remain on the sidewalk. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ti79klcis2— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 30, 2020
Police said despite the warning, some members of the crowd trespassed and “targeted arrests were made.”
By 1 a.m. Wednesday, most of the group had left the area. PPB said its officers did not use any crowd control munitions.
Police said three people were detained, two of whom were juveniles who were released. The adult detained was identified as Preston Cervantes, 20, of Tualatin. Cervantes was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass and third-degree escape.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
The same idiots throwing the soup cans and rocks, will be the same ones calling 911 the moment they need the police. Fools.
I can't wait to see them running in fear, once the military is deployed here. Of course, that will require Trump doing a heIIa lot better than he did in last night's debate. I'm a Trump supporter..obviously..but IMO..he choked last night.
Probably "warned" them multiple times and let them go after they declined to comply.
Great work getting those dangerous cans of soup off the streets!
Cans of soup, rocks, bottles, slingshot ball bearings, molotov cocktails, lasers, bear mace, clubs, bats, and loaded firearms; all of these are being used against innocent police officers, who did nothing to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Auhmad Arbery, Jacob Blake, Michael Brown or any of the other numerous false flag props being used as window dressing and excuses for a bunch of low life scum, the ones you associate with, to assault officers, to smash windows, to block traffic, to set fires, to loot stores, and yes..to even shoot and kiII an innocent man, who's only crime was that he supported Trump. This goes just a little bit deeper than your.."cans of soup."
