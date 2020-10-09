FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A man carrying a 10-foot flagpole attempted to damage church property and assaulted an officer before police used a Taser on the suspect, according to the Forest Grove Police Department.
Officers responded to Elm Street and 15th Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported a man with no shirt “running up and down the street with a flagpole.”
Officers located the suspect behind a nearby church. Police said the suspect was uncooperative, erratic and making “threatening moves” with the 10-foot aluminum flagpole. Officers said the man was also attempting to damage church property.
Officers said they tried to deescalate the situation for several minutes, and said it appeared the man was “either suffering a behavioral health or narcotic induced episode.”
As the officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, police said the man assaulted an officer. Four Forest Grove officers then used force, according to the police department, and a Taser was deployed against the suspect.
Officers said the suspect appeared to stop breathing after the use of the Taser, so they began life-saving efforts and attempted to use an automated external defibrillator. Medical personnel had already been called to assist, and provided further treatment at the scene.
The suspect, identified as James Marshall, 44, of Forest Grove, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators said Marshall had been reported as a missing person by a family member at 6:35 a.m. Thursday. He had last been seen by the reporting family member at 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
“The incident is currently being overseen by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Washington County Major Crimes Team who, among other things, is reviewing body-worn camera footage of the officers involved in the incident. All of the involved officers are currently on leave and are not being identified at this time,” according to the Forest Grove Police Department.
