PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police found more than 51 grams of methamphetamine inside a driver’s car during a traffic stop in Portland.
According to police, the driver, Raymon A. Nath, 34, was pulled over Friday in the 10300 block of North Vancouver Way. Officers say he also had an illegally-possessed 9mm semi-automatic handgun hidden under his seat.
Nath, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm (city code), and delivery of methamphetamine.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to investigate.
