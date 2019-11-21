PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers seized a stolen gun and brass knuckles from two suspects during a traffic stop in Portland Wednesday night.
The stop occurred just after 12 a.m. near the 2500 block of Southeast 157th Avenue. According to police, there were two passengers in the vehicle, including one with a parole violation named Lucas Hamilton.
Hamilton, 32, was arrested and officers found brass knuckles on his person. Officers found the handgun, reported as stolen in 2018, inside the vehicle.
The driver, Joshua Lauritsen, 32, was arrested was arrested on charges related to the stolen gun.
Lauritsen and Hamilton were lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Lauritsen is facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, and parole violation. Hamilton was charged with possession of weapons by certain felons and parole violation.
