Officers, firefighters square off in annual Rose City United soccer match

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers on Sunday hosted the annual Rose City United – police versus firefighters soccer match.
The charity event started in 2014 to honor the hard work both agencies provide the city.
It was a free match, but people were encouraged to donate. The Portland Police Bureau collected non-perishables for their charity, the Sunshine Division, and Portland Fire & Rescue collected for the Toy & Joy Makers.
Officers and firefighters squared off at Providence Park Sunday morning. Former Timbers player Nat Borchers coached the firefighters, and former captain Jack Jewsbury joined forces with PPB.
Coaches were even allowed to sub in for five minutes in case of an emergency.
The competitors say it's nice to see each other in a different capacity.
“This is a great event every year to get together with these guys instead of just on scenes and stuff, but to hang out all for a good cause, the Sunshine Division and Toy & Joy, so it’s just a lot of fun seeing everybody,” said firefighter Kurt Sommer.
Police officer Sam Ajir said, “It’s a commemorative game for the fallen heroes of 9/11 during the attacks there. That’s what kind of started the idea, was to let’s play something to kind of give them some memoriam, and it’s turned into just an every-year thing that gets very, very competitive because we’re all athletes and then it’s a good cause, good things, good everything all around."
It’s so much more than just a game and rivalry.
“All the families come out, the donating is amazing for the Toy & Joy and the Sunshine Division, so we’re just here to support the teams and the players and the guys that work so hard to keep our city safe and clean,” said a woman watching the event.
For the fifth year in a row, Portland Fire & Rescue won the match. It was pretty even until the last minute, when they scored to take the lead 2-1, which was the final score.
We’re told Portland Fire & Rescue has quite a few people who played a little soccer in college.
