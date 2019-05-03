GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) – A woman law enforcement says fled the state with her 4-year-old child has been found and taken into custody.
Tiffany Gallego, 33, of Grants Pass, was found Thursday in Las Vegas, along with her 4-year-old son, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
Officers April 12 attempted to serve Gallego with a court order to release her son to the father, who had been granted full custody. Gallego did not comply and fled in her vehicle with her three kids, resulting in a short pursuit that was terminated due to reckless driving of Gallego and the risk of harm to her kids and to the public, law enforcement says.
The investigation after the pursuit was assigned to detectives in Grants Pass, as there was evidence Gallego was going to leave the state with the 4-year-old child, the department of public safety says.
Gallego was located in Las Vegas May 2 and was taken into custody at a motel room through a coordinated investigation involving the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the Pacific Northwest Violent Task Force (Medford), Las Vegas Metro Police, Henderson Police, and the Las Vegas Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team and Vigilant Solutions.
Officers say the 4-year-old child was unharmed and is in the process of being returned to his father.
Law enforcement located one other child belonging to Gallego at the motel room, and that child is now in the care of DHS, according to officers.
Gallego is facing two counts of custodial interference in the first degree, three counts of reckless endangering, one count of felony elude, one count of reckless driving, and one count of interfering with a police officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
