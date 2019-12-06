Officers help kids find gifts, school supplies, clothes at Portland Target store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On your carts, get set, go!
Portland police officers shopped with kids Friday morning at the Jantzen Beach Target store. Officers at the store off North Tomahawk Island Drive helped the kids choose clothes, school supplies, and gifts ahead of the holidays.
Target staff members helped many of the approximately 40 kids and officers gift wrap their selections. FOX 12 followed the kids and officers through the aisles and asked what was on their shopping list.
“Art supplies, squishes, toys for my brother and sister,” one kid said.
Officers at the Heroes and Helpers event said they enjoyed spending time with the kids.
“We get to walk them around the store, pick out gifts that they may want, get for their siblings and family, which is neat,” PPB Officer Stoffel said.
The event was co-hosted by Portland Police Bureau’s Youth Services Division.
