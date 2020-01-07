NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - People living inside a Newberg apartment had to escape out of a second-story window after a fire started early Tuesday morning.
At about 1:30 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a fire on South River Street near East 11th.
Officers with the Newberg-Dundee Police Department were first on scene and found residents about to jump from a second-story window.
One resident was caught by an officer. Another officer maneuvered a patrol car so that the other residents could jump onto it.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained to one unit.
TVF&R said residents living in the unit have been displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross has responded to assist.
According to TVF&R, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and due to a baseboard heater that ignited a Christmas tree.
Several people jump from a second story window to escape an early morning fire in Newberg. @TVFR say it started when a Christmas tree by a baseboard heater went up in flames. @NewbergDundeePD helped residents escape. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/Jw5RhLk86J— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 7, 2020
