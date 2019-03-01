PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in southeast Portland on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the crash located at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m.
At the scene, a woman was found suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Laurie Pierce, 57, was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Investigators said Pierce was crossing Holgate Boulevard when she was struck by the driver of a Kia SUV.
Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Division Investigator Philip Maynard at 503-823-2216.
Holgate Boulevard was closed between Southeast 91st and 92nd avenues during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.