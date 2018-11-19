Officers in Hillsboro, Beaverton talk body cams: ‘It adds transparency’
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department just rolled out new body cameras.
“I’ve had mine for about two weeks and we’ve slowly been rolling them out as each officer gets training, they get issued a body camera,” said Officer Ryan Black with the Hillsboro Police Department.
It was two years ago when Hillsboro police first began working toward getting the cameras.
“I do know we’ve taken our time with this, because we want to do this right for our citizens,” said Sgt. Eric Bundy.
In July, higher-ups in the department learned exactly how they work. Over the next few months, they then trained officers like Black on how to use them.
“I wouldn’t say it changes anything about what I do,” said Black. “However, it is different for someone to hear that they are being recorded.”
Black said he likes having the cameras first and foremost because of the transparency it brings.
“I think it’s good that the community has reassurance that everything we do is being recorded,” he said.
He also said it’s an extra set of eyes to protect officers.
“Gives us a good feeling knowing when we do our job correctly, it’s not going to be disputed,” Black said.
Hillsboro is not the first agency to use body cameras in Washington County.
The Beaverton Police Department has had them since May 2017.
“It does a couple things for us,” said Officer Jeremy Shaw with the Beaverton Police Department. “It adds transparency, so we can not only record everything that’s happening around us, but we’re recording interviews, we’re recording our officers, just about everything.”
Shaw said in the nearly year and a half they’ve had them, he’s seen them work well.
He told FOX 12 about one success story where an officer pulled over a driver in a normal traffic stop. His body camera was rolling, recording more than just the driver.
“Later on, we figured out that that person was actually a suspect in a burglary and that evidence, that information that we were able to pick up on the body cam and the stuff that was inside the car, linked him back to that burglary,” he said.
Shaw said the cameras have also helped in court cases to give a perspective of what happened during a stop.
“We have no plans of getting rid of them,” said Shaw.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of getting cameras as well, with a spokesperson telling FOX 12 they’ve just received their first shipment of both body cameras and mounted cameras for patrol cars. In the next coming months about 30 deputies will get them, with the idea of it only expanding from there.
As for Black, he may be only a few weeks in with his camera, but he said so far it’s been great.
“It showed kind of the progression of what’s going on with policing across the country, and shows some transparency to what we do and situations we encounter,” said Black.
Both Hillsboro and Beaverton police said they’re able to save all the video on a cloud-based system. It will eventually automatically delete unless someone saves it, thinking they could need it in the future.
Both police departments made it clear, the camera is still only one perspective and does not always give an entire picture of what happened.
