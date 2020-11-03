CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Tension are high for some voters in Clark County as the Vancouver Police Department says officers are increasing patrols around ballot boxes.
A spokesperson for the department says officers recognize the heightened concerns in the current political climate. FOX 12 spoke with voters in Clark County on Tuesday who said having security at the ballot drop box is top of mind.
"I've been voting for 40 years," Dorrie Best, a Washougal resident, said. "But I think there's a lot of new voters."
Clark County voter Manuel Gil says there is a lot of uncertainty right now.
"I think in a few hours there might be a shift in the atmosphere," Gil said. "So, I think it's coming ... we just want things that are solid, that are true that it makes sense. I mean with the virus and culture in society, everything is so wild."
Vancouver police say the department recognizes those tensions. Kim Kapp, the department's public information coordinator, says they are increasing patrols near ballot boxes to ensure voter safety.
"We're around in case somebody is doing some harassing behaviors or tampering with the ballot box, which we have not seen any of that," Kapp said.
The extra patrols come after recent unrest in Hazel Dell following the death of Kevin Peterson Jr., who was shot and killed by Clark County Sheriff's deputies after the sheriff's office says Peterson fired his gun at deputies.
Some voters have mixed views on increased police presence at drop boxes.
"I think it's the right thing to do," Anjene Bryant, a Clark County voter, said. "But I've not necessarily been able to look to law enforcement to protect and serve as they're charged to do."
While Vancouver police say officers have not seen any voter intimidation or tampering at the ballot boxes, if you do witness or experience that, police say to call 311.
