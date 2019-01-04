PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police rushed to the scene of a shooting Friday evening at a Taco Bell in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 7400 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and canvassed the area, but didn’t find any suspects or people with injuries.
Officers found evidence of gunfire on the road south of North Lombard Street and spoke with multiple witnesses.
Police say there have been no reports of injuries related to the shooting at any Portland-area hospitals.
The Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team continues to investigate.
The bureau Friday evening said traffic in the area may be impacted.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has video of it is asked to call police 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
