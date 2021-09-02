Officers looking for victim in potential assault case in NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are looking for the victim in a potential assault case that dates back to July 22.
Officers learned of a social media post showing the potential assault that took place on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street.
A suspect has been identified, but officers need to speak to the victim seen in the video.
The victim, or anyone who knows the name of the victim, is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, Attention Central NRT, and reference case number 21-220133.
No further details are being shared about this incident as it is an ongoing investigation.
