PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police officers pulled a man from a burning car and put out a fire following a crash in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

PPB said at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 122nd Street. They found a burning car with a man inside. The officers pulled the man out of the car and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. Officers said at least two cars were involved.

Police did not provide information on the victim’s condition. They have not said what caused the crash.

