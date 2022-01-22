PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police officers pulled a man from a burning car and put out a fire following a crash in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Driver arrested, 5 injured in DUII crash in SE Portland PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A driver was arrested and five people were taken to the hospital after a DUII crash in southeast Portland early Saturd…

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers stopped at a red light at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street saw a driver run a red light going southbound on SE 122nd Avenue. The officers began to follow the car to make a traffic stop. The driver did not slow down and continued southbound on SE 122nd Avenue.

Police said at Southeast Powell Boulevard, the driver ran another red light and crashed into a car going eastbound on SE Powell Blvd. The crash caused the driver’s car to roll several times, land in a parking lot and catch fire. Officers saw there was a passenger stuck inside. They pulled the man out of the burning car, moved him to a safer area and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

The driver ran from the car. Officers later caught up to and arrested 19-year-old Alejandro Velazquez. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including DUII.

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that was hit was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.