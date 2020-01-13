PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people were rescued by Portland police officers Monday morning after their car crashed and caught on fire.
At around 3:23 a.m., officers were called out to a crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard under Interstate 205.
An officer was in the area and arrived to the scene quickly. The officer found a car flipped on its side and on fire with three people inside.
Police said an investigation revealed that the car was driving westbound on Powell when another vehicle cut it off. When the driver attempted to avoid the other vehicle, they lost control and crossed the eastbound lanes. The car then struck an embankment and flipped onto its side.
Police said the officer grabbed a fire extinguisher and used it to break out the windows to help the occupants escape. During the process, police said she received a few minor cuts to her hands.
A sergeant was next to arrive to the scene and used a breaching tool to help break more windows.
All occupants were able to get out unhurt. Police said they refused medical care.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded and put out the flames.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.