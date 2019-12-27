PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash in north Portland Friday morning.
Portland police said that officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of North Lombard Street at 7:27 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, officers determined the crash was a head-on collision.
Police have closed the crash scene on North Lombard Street from North Commercial Avenue to North Vancouver Avenue. The closure is expected to last several hours.
Police did not release any information about whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call (503) 823-3333.
This crash was the third the Portland police responded to in the city Friday morning: there was an earlier crash also in north Portland and another in northeast Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.