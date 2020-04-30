TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard police responded to two priority calls on Thursday, one involving a man who broke a woman’s car window and stole her purse, according to law enforcement.
That incident occurred just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of H Mart, a grocery store in the 13600 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.
Police said the woman tried to chase the suspect, but he managed to escape in a car with a second suspect. Officers found the car near Southwest Main Street in downtown Tigard and arrested the driver.
The suspect who stole the woman’s purse took off running. Officers were able to find and handcuff him, but before they were able to put him in a patrol car, he escaped and ran into a wetland area, according to law enforcement.
As officers begin tracking the suspect with help from a police dog, dispatch received a second call involving a person in crisis threatening violence with a gun. That incident was eventually resolved without injuries and officers returned to the first call to continue searching for the suspect.
With help from witnesses, officers located the suspect near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Burnham Street and arrested him without incident.
Police did not immediately identify the suspects who were arrested.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and officers from King City, Beaverton, Tualatin, Hillsboro, and Sherwood assisted Tigard police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.