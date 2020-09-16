Officers respond to shooting in east Portland, find vehicle left running at scene

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police responded to reports of a shooting in east Portland on Wednesday night, arriving to find a vehicle left running at the scene, according to investigators.
The vehicle in the 12200 block of East Burnside Street has been hit by bullets, police said. There was no one inside the vehicle when officers arrived at approximately 8:25 p.m.
Investigators collected several spent bullet casings from the scene as evidence. No victims were located.
Investigators ask anyone with additional information about this incident to call their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
