Officers save elderly woman from burning car after head-on crash in Longview

LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Two Longview police officers rescued an elderly woman from a burning car Monday morning, according to law enforcement.
Officers Richard Gibbs and Mike Berndt pulled the woman to safety after they say she crashed head-on into a power pole in the 700 block of 14th Avenue around 7:40 a.m.
The officers ran to the damaged Toyota Camry, gained access to the driver’s door and pulled the woman to safety, according the police. The woman was disoriented and visibly incapacitated as fire and smoke enveloped the car, police said.
“The aggressive, rapid actions of these officers made all the difference,” the police department said.
The woman after the rescue was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
“Even another minute in that vehicle, under fire conditions, could have resulted in a compromised airway from heat and smoke, serious burns to the skin or even death,” the police department said.
