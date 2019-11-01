Officers seek to ID dump truck driver who gave false name after I-5 crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help identifying a driver who gave a false name after a crash that closed all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in northeast Portland for hours Thursday evening.
The crash caused approximately 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill across the freeway near Northeast Skidmore Street, leading to lengthy backups and delays and drivers abandoning their vehicles, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The crash involved a Freightliner dump truck and a semi-tractor, police said.
The driver of the dump truck was taken by ambulance to an area hospital after the crash, but fled before officers could meet with him, according to law enforcement.
Officers later discovered that he had provided a false name.
The driver of the semi-tractor, which was hauling an empty propane tank trailer, remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.
Southbound traffic in the area was also temporarily delayed Thursday night.
Anyone who can help police identify the suspect is asked to call Officer Jordan Winkel at 503-823-5700.
