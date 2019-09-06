PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police seized drugs, money, and a loaded gun Thursday morning after pulling a driver over for a traffic violation in southeast Portland.
The traffic stop occurred just before 9:10 a.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street and involved two officers.
Aaron Key III, 28, of Portland, pushed one of the officers and ran away on foot after police developed probable cause and tried to arrest him, according to law enforcement.
Key III was later arrested after a scuffle with police.
Officers found a loaded handgun and extra magazines in Key III’s car, as well as over three pounds of methamphetamine, three ounces of heroin, and more than $11,000 in cash. The gun was located near the driver's seat but the suspect did not draw it on officers, according to police.
Key III was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on a federal law enforcement hold with further charges pending.
