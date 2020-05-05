PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers were able to arrest a burglary suspect by tracking a stolen iPad early Tuesday morning, according to police.
At around 4:38 a.m., officers responded to an alarm call at a restaurant in the 600 block of Southeast Main Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the back door open, but no suspects were inside.
Police said the restaurant owner responded and reviewed security footage with officers. Officers learned an Apple iPad was stolen during the burglary.
With help from the owner, police said officers were able to track the iPad and located a general area where it could be. The owner then sent a loud alert to the iPad and officers could hear it.
By sending a loud alert to the iPad, officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Shayne Edward Orvis, 26, in the area of Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Market Street.
Police said the stolen iPad was recovered.
Orvis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and three warrants out of Multnomah County.
