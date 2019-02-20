PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said a suspect had to be rescued Tuesday night after he was found floating in Johnson Creek.
Officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 6400 block of Southeast 143rd Court at around 11:31 p.m. Police said the caller reported that she had come to pick up her children and her ex-husband had taken her car.
Officers located the vehicle unoccupied near Southeast 142nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road.
A K-9 unit was brought in to track the suspect.
According to police, officers saw the suspect floating down Johnson Creek during the search.
Police said officers used a K-9 leash to get the suspect out of the water.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.
