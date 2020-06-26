PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police said several people were arrested overnight after protesters committed crimes in northeast Portland that revolved around the bureau's North Precinct.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Portland Police Bureau tweeted that protesters had lit fires at the PPB North Precinct, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street, as well as surrounding structures.
Police said multiple businesses in the area had been vandalized and looted.
About half an hour later, police said that protesters had dispersed, and officers were assessing damage. According to police, there were “non life-threatening injuries related to this incident.”
The public was asked to avoid the area from Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Northeast Ainsworth to Northeast Alberta.
Police said the criminal activity happened after one main demonstration in the city Thursday evening into early Friday morning.
Early in the evening, a large group of protesters gathered at Fernhill Park and eventually marched towards the North Precinct, according to PPB.
Around 10 p.m., hundreds of demonstrators came together outside the precinct. Police said some in the crowd arrived with supplies to build a fence and began to build one along from the south side of precinct to the north side of the Boys and Girls Club.
While the fence was being constructed, police said northbound traffic was blocked at MLK Boulevard. Police reported that some projectiles, including glass bottles, were thrown at officers.
An hour after the demonstrators first gathered, some in the crowd began moving dumpsters and other large barriers around the precinct. Police said there was an attempt by some demonstrators to breach the precinct building by ramming dumpsters intro large garage doors on the building's west side.
After the breach attempt was unsuccessful, police said the demonstrators redirected their attention to barricading exit doors so officers inside the building, as well as people in custody, could not get out.
By midnight, police said a demonstrator in the crowd outside the precinct began yelling over a bullhorn that they were "going to burn the building down." Several demonstrators in the crowd were seen wearing masks and yielding shields. Police said fireworks were thrown at officers over the barricade that had been built.
An hour later, police said several hundred demonstrators were still gathered outside the precinct. According to police, officers were concerned about life safety issues, so a PPB sound truck announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared and instructed the crowd to leave the area immediately or be subject to use of force or arrest.
At approximately 1:21 a.m., officers began dispersing the crowd. Police said during that time, demonstrators fought with officers, which included shooting officers with paintball rounds. The paintball rounds made it so officers couldn’t see out of their face shields. Around 1:40 a.m., police said a mortar was launched on to the roof of the precinct. During this time, officers deployed crowd control munitions.
By 2:14 a.m., police said demonstrators had set the north side of the precinct on fire.
Police then used tear gas on the crowd. PPB said officers used the gas to disperse the crowd was to “protect the life and safety of police personnel and community members inside the precinct.” In response, several demonstrators picked up the canisters of CS gas and threw it at officers, according to police.
Just before 3 a.m., demonstrators began looting and setting fire to businesses in the area, police said. Several business windows were broken and fires were set to property.
During engagement with protesters, PPB said “numerous officers sustained minor injuries” and one officer was taken to the hospital for a more serious injury. Police did not elaborate on that officer’s injury.
Police did not say if any demonstrators were hurt.
The injured officers are expected to fully recover.
There have been ongoing protests for racial justice and police reform in Portland for four weeks following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis.
Police said they made four arrests over the course of Thursday evening and early Friday morning, which included assaults or attempted assaults on officers.
In PPB's news release on the activity with protesters, the bureau said "the dynamics of the demonstrators during this incident were more aggressive and violent than those seen in past weeks."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
It's doubtful that many black people were in this particular crowd. The BLM "movement" is being hijacked by others, but BLM will not denounce this activity (which they should). Leaders in larger cities like Portland just can't seem to figure this out.
Blaming Trump is just so popular to do but he isn't the local governments who are allowing this to happen!
It's time to start killing these worthless pieces of dog c--p.
Are we sure this is even about race at this point? Having lawlessness isn't helping make a change it's only dividing at this point. I thought liberals were none violent and love to talk things out?.... oooops I guess that went out the window, what we are doing as a country is called chaos!
How long before the Portland Committee of Vigilance is formed?
Great comments from everyone here. Write the Mayor and his partner Hardesty who wants the Police gone. Write day in and day out. Write like our lives depend on it **they do**
Ask friends to write too
Mayor Wheeler ted.wheeler@portlandoregon.gov
Commissioner Hardesty JoAnn@portland oregon.gov
We are seeing the rule of law break down completely, and seeing our "leaders" justifying criminal acts. Under these conditions any society will fail and collapse. If you don't own or know how to use firearms you better learn quickly, because the police won't be able to protect you, your loved ones, or your property from this increasingly brazen criminal element.
If Black Lives Matter, then why are they destroying their own part of town? Why do they steal from and burn black owned businesses? Why do black people victimize other black people..if indeed "Black Lives Matter?" Though it's true that the lives of black people DO matter..and that ALL lives matter, but it's also true that the Black Lives Matter movement..itself..is a fraud.
As was said earlier, black lives matters don't care about black lives. There are people who were never racist that are becoming racist now and you can't blame them.
These have nothing to do with "social justice". That was just a avenue tow justify an insurrection of tearing down our society. No support for the police by the mayor who has shown that he really is in league with these anarchists but as long as he can keep his image from being separate from them then they will just continue to be his henchmen. No blame on him, he will just blame them and especially the police. Police are helpless because their tools have been taken away on purpose by this mayor. And the citizens and the police suffer. Wheeler and the council know exactly what they are doing in permitting this destruction of our free society.
Once you start looting, setting fires and committing other crimes, you are no longer a protester.
If the DA does not the prosecute the criminals, they will continue to commit crimes against innocent businesses and property owners,
Democrats, like rats, they are a problem everywhere.
As Mayor Wheeler said, "this is our town, we don't act like that here". I'm not sure what planet he's from but it ain't here Dorothy.. Violence, looting, fires and not a peep from the Mayor or his sidekick, Hardesty.
Look at cities that have been run by liberals for decades now, like NY, Chicago, LA, SF, Seattle and Portland. Look what's happening in them, and to them. Whatever liberals tell you..it's a lie. The proof is what's happening, and how those cities are being destroyed. And those in power in those cities, like Wheeler, like Durken, like Hardesty..they're just sitting there watching it happen..doing nothing. It's sickening.
And yet, in our schools, and on college campuses, the lies continue, the propaganda continues..the victim mentality continues..the indoctrination continues. Thanks democrat voters. YOU are the ones who put these people in power. YOU are the ones to blame for this mess. But y'all are just too prideful and arrogant to admit it. YOU..are the epic fail here.
