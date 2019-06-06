SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A Sweet Home woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Sweet Home Fire Department.
Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a house fire in the 1200 block of Mountain Fir Court.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found fire coming from the south side of a triplex. The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the living room.
Officials said Carolyn O. Pye, 71, was found dead inside the home.
According to officials, the fire is not suspicious or criminal in nature and appears to be accidental.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.